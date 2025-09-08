National News
First Nation development corporation opens new Trans-Canada Highway gas station

September 8, 2025 56 views

By Matt Prokopchuk, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, TBnewswatch.com NETMIZAAGGAMIG NISHNAABEG — Travellers along the Highway 17 North Shore corridor have a new option for where they can fill up. The White Lake Limited Partnership, the economic development corporation of Netmizaaggamig Nishnaabeg (also known as Pic Mobert First Nation), officially opened its latest venture, Johnny K’s Gas and Convenience Store, on Aug. 29 along the Trans-Canada Highway. Between Marathon and White River, it sits next to Netmizaaggamig’s powwow grounds. Crystal Finlayson Pirie, White Lake’s chief executive officer, said when additional highway-side reserve lands were added to Netmizaaggamig several years ago, the community’s chief and council made it a priority to use them for such a project. She said the corporation is always looking at ways to diversify its interests. “It’s allowed…

