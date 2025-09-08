Salmonbellies down visiting Chiefs in first two Mann Cup matches

The New Westminster Salmonbellies (white jerseys) have been shutting down the potent Six Nations Chiefs’ offence and lead the best-of-seven Mann Cup series 2-0. (Photo by Darryl Smart0. By Sam Laskaris Writer The Six Nations Chiefs are still hoping to win their third consecutive Mann Cup championship. But in order to keep their dreams of capturing another national Senior A lacrosse title alive, the Chiefs need to quickly start registering some victories. That’s because the Six Nations squad is now trailing the host New Westminster Salmonbellies 2-0 in its best-of-seven Mann Cup series. Game 3 in the series is scheduled for Monday night. And then Game 4 will follow on Tuesday. The Salmonbellies, who earned the right to host this year’s national final by winning the British Columbia-based Western…



