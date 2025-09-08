National News
Coquihalla Highway reopens after wildfire closure but truck fire causes delays

September 8, 2025 252 views

By Brenna Owen A semi-truck on fire closed the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt on Friday, just hours after the key route to and from British Columbia’s Lower Mainland reopened following a two-day closure due to a wind-fuelled wildfire. The truck fire temporarily closed the route in both directions, but the Coquihalla has since been fully reopened, the province’s driver information service said. The route had just reopened after towering flames forced its closure for several days, and with the wildfire still burning, the Transportation Ministry said drivers could expect the status of the highway to change again on short notice. It said drivers were advised not to stop in the fire zone, and there would be intermittent lane closures as crews assessed and repaired roadside damage. Cellphone coverage…

