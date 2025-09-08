National News
Spel’kúmtn Community Forest distributes $339K to shareholders

September 8, 2025 159 views

By Luke Faulks, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Pique Newsmagazine The Spel’kúmtn Community Forest (SCF) has distributed more than $339,000 from its 2024 harvest, with the Líl’wat Nation and the Village of Pemberton each receiving $169,515. The distribution, announced Aug. 31, reflects earnings from the harvest and sale of timber from the community forest’s 17,727-hectare tenure. The area covers lands around Pemberton and Mount Currie, within the unceded and traditional territory of the Líl’wat Nation. SCF executive director Andrea Blaikie said in a release she was “pleased to announce this distribution of funds, reflecting a productive 2024 harvest. The intention of the Spel’kúmtn Community Forest was always to create direct benefit for the local communities.” Blaikie said the results came from a successful standing single stem harvest program carried out on…

