New agreement for former offenders

By Eve Cable, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eastern Door A memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed between the Mohawk Council of Kahnawake (MCK) and the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) will see nearly $200,000 flow into the community over the next two years, in an agreement that could serve as a model for other First Nations across Turtle Island. “A non-Native parole officer has no idea what it’s like to be a Mohawk, to be Kahnawa’kehró:non,” said Mohawk Council of Kahnawake (MCK) chief Ryan Montour, who is the lead portfolio chief on community safety. “They have no idea, they don’t know the cultural aspect to it, they just have no idea what it means.” Montour said that Kahnawake has been developing a program focused on social reintegration for offenders since…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice