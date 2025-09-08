National News
ticker

Kanesatake comes together at the powwow

September 8, 2025 129 views

By Olivier Cadotte, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eastern Door This year’s Kanehsatà:ke Traditional Powwow was a time for Kanehsata’kehró:non and non-locals to come to town and spend a positive weekend of dancing, drumming, crafts, and good food – all the good things you’d expect in a powwow. Shirley Bonspille, one of four members of the organizational committee, said that apart from the stress of putting together a powwow with a small team and a couple small incidents, it was a good time to be at the powwow grounds on August 30-31. She said the big reason why was all the people who participated: volunteers, dancers, vendors, and the event emcee Lance Delisle, among many others. “It was just absolutely amazing. Everybody loved it. We had good feedback from the…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Federal Court rules for BZA chief

September 8, 2025 221

By Mike Stimpson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Thunder Bay Source ROCKY BAY — A Federal Court…

Read more
National News

NCC Development lacked ‘full team’ to deliver on Nunavut 3000 agreement: CE

September 8, 2025 156

By Jeff Pelletier, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunatsiaq News When NCC Development Ltd. signed on to…

Read more