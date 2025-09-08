Kanesatake comes together at the powwow

By Olivier Cadotte, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eastern Door This year’s Kanehsatà:ke Traditional Powwow was a time for Kanehsata’kehró:non and non-locals to come to town and spend a positive weekend of dancing, drumming, crafts, and good food – all the good things you’d expect in a powwow. Shirley Bonspille, one of four members of the organizational committee, said that apart from the stress of putting together a powwow with a small team and a couple small incidents, it was a good time to be at the powwow grounds on August 30-31. She said the big reason why was all the people who participated: volunteers, dancers, vendors, and the event emcee Lance Delisle, among many others. “It was just absolutely amazing. Everybody loved it. We had good feedback from the…
