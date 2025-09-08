NCC Development lacked ‘full team’ to deliver on Nunavut 3000 agreement: CE

By Jeff Pelletier, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunatsiaq News When NCC Development Ltd. signed on to build 2,000 homes as part of the Nunavut 3000 initiative, it lacked a “full team,” CEO Clarence Synard said. Synard made the remarks before the Nunavut legislature’s government oversight committee Friday, where MLAs have been reviewing the auditor general’s 2025 report on public housing in Nunavut. Part of that report noted that Nunavut Housing Corp. is facing “challenges to meet its public housing targets under the Nunavut 3000 Strategy by 2030.” While committee members were examining that issue, Netsilik MLA Joseph Quqqiaq asked Synard if NCC had the “resources, personnel, equipment, corporate structure to deliver” on Nunavut 3000. “At the time of the signing of the agreement, we did not have a full team…



