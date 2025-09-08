National News
Federal Court rules for BZA chief

September 8, 2025 220 views

By Mike Stimpson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Thunder Bay Source ROCKY BAY — A Federal Court judge has granted Chief Gladys Thompson an injunction to resume work as the top elected official of Biinjitiwaabik Zaaging Anishinaabek (BZA). The decision came two days after Thompson and her legal counsel appeared before the court via Zoom to make their case for her reinstatement. Band councillors in BZA, formerly Rocky Bay First Nation, had suspended her without pay in July pending an investigation into her conduct as chief. Justice Patrick Gleeson granted an injunction on Sept. 5 for Thompson to continue as chief “pending final disposition” of her application for a judicial review of the suspension. A July 14 band council resolution to suspend her and appoint Coun. Myles Becker as acting chief…

