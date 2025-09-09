National News
ticker

At Assembly of First Nations, one chief feels ‘sidelined’ by Manitoba’s approach to development

September 9, 2025 121 views

By Jon Thompson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Ricochet When Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew spoke to the Assembly of First Nations last week, he positioned his NDP government as taking the unique approach of engaging Indigenous communities in major project development. But one chief in the crowd who claims his First Nation has been sidelined on a highway project says the way the Kinew government behaves has only proven to be more of the same, despite the premier’s personal popularity among First Nations people. Kinew told the assembly that while many jurisdictions are rushing toward infrastructure and resource projects, his government stands apart by applying the constitutional and respectful approach to ensuring Indigenous relationships and foresees it will be both effective and efficient.“We kind of have an idea lab, a test…

