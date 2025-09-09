National News
Over 350 Greenlandic women and girls forcibly given contraception by Danish officials, report says

September 9, 2025 181 views

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — More than 350 Greenlandic Indigenous women and girls, including some 12 years old and younger, reported that they were forcibly given contraception by Danish health authorities in cases that date back to the 1960s, according to an independent investigation’s findings released Tuesday. The Inuit victims, many of them teenagers at the time, were either fitted with intrauterine contraceptive devices, known as IUDs or coils, or given a hormonal birth control injection. They were not told details about the procedure, or did not give their consent. The victims described traumatic experiences that left some with physical side effects, ranging from pain and bleeding to serious infections. The governments of Denmark and Greenland officially apologized last month for their roles in the historic mistreatment in an apparent attempt…

