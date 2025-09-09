National News
ticker

Liberal MPs meet in Edmonton to prepare for fall sitting, major projects agenda

September 9, 2025 137 views

By Alessia Passafiume Prime Minister Mark Carney’s Liberal caucus is meeting in Edmonton this week ahead of the fall sitting of Parliament. It’s the first time the caucus has met since June, and the first caucus retreat held outside Ottawa since Carney took over the party’s leadership last March. It comes as Carney has a lofty fall agenda to move on his major projects legislation that was passed in a hurry in June. Carney has been promising for weeks to unveil his short list of initial projects he wants to fast track using the bill, and has hinted in recent days about big announcements coming on ports and housing. The retreat began Monday with a meeting of the women’s caucus, with rural, Indigenous, economic and regional meetings scheduled for today….

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

First Nation says it was shortchanged by millions for land in 2002 settlemen

September 9, 2025 174

A First Nation in British Columbia says it was underpaid by millions of dollars in a…

Read more
National News

Mann Cup gets ugly after violence erupts among fans

September 9, 2025 393

NEW WESTMINISTER B.C.- The Mann Cup has released a statement  condemning violence and warning it is…

Read more