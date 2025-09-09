National News
ticker

Pickleball peacekeeping project comes to Caledonia

September 9, 2025 137 views

By J.P. Antonacci, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hamilton Spectator Leave it to the legion to stop a war — or at least, a skirmish over court time between Caledonia’s tennis and pickleball players. “They were having some trouble at Kin Park,” said Ron Winegard from the Royal Canadian Legion Caledonia Branch 154. “The pickleball players and the tennis players were having some arguments.” As  racquet-toting residents jostled for space on the two tennis courts in  Kinsmen Park, the need for more pickleball courts in Caledonia came up  at seemingly every community meeting. Winegard, a Caledonia  businessperson with a long track record of fundraising for recreational  facilities, approached legion past president Brian Haggith in the spring  of 2024 about collecting donations to build a four-court pickleball  complex in McKinnon Park…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

First Nation says it was shortchanged by millions for land in 2002 settlemen

September 9, 2025 174

A First Nation in British Columbia says it was underpaid by millions of dollars in a…

Read more
National News

Mann Cup gets ugly after violence erupts among fans

September 9, 2025 395

NEW WESTMINISTER B.C.- The Mann Cup has released a statement  condemning violence and warning it is…

Read more