Ford, transport minister make string of misleading claims as Highway 413 construction ‘begins’

By Anushka Yadav, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Pointer Any mention of Highway 413, first proposed almost a quarter-century ago as a massive transportation corridor immediately below and through parts of Ontario’s protected Greenbelt, has always been accompanied by a giant question mark. Claimed by supporters to be a solution to congestion in the Greater Toronto Area, the project has been mired in political wrangling between successive Liberal and PC governments. That did not stop some of Ontario’s most powerful developers from buying up huge tracts of farmland along the highway’s proposed route in and around the Greenbelt, in hopes of a ten-fold increase in value if (or when) the project was approved. After PC supporters and Party leaders first floated the idea in the ‘90s, with the encouragement of…
