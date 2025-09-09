Battle that led to Haiti’s independence among names of new Montreal metro stations

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante has unveiled the names of five new stations that will extend the subway system into the city’s east end. Plante says the names were chosen to celebrate women and communities that have made important contributions to Montreal’s history. Vertières station is a nod to Montreal’s Haitian community, named after the 1803 battle that led to the independence of Haiti. Mary Two-Axe-Earley station bears the name of an Indigenous women’s rights activist from the Montreal-area Mohawk community of Kahnawake. Césira-Parisotto station is named after a nun from Montreal’s Italian community who founded schools and a hospital, while Madeleine-Parent station honours a trade unionist and feminist activist. The final station along the planned extension of the Montreal subway system’s “blue line” will be named for the eastern borough…



