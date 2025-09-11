MCK Chiefs return from AFN’s Annual General Assembly

By Lucas-Matthew Marsh, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Iori:wase Mohawk Council of Kahnawake (MCK) Chiefs Jeffrey Diabo and Ross Montour have returned from Winnipeg after attending the Assembly of First Nations (AFN) Annual General Assembly (AGM) held from September 3 to 5. Although MCK does not hold voting rights within AFN, due to the existing Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between AFN and the Iroquois Caucus, Montour said he and Diabo were attending the AGM last week in an observer capacity. “AFN is not a rights holder,” Montour reiterated. “The individual First Nations, the people elected to serve, are representatives of rights holders.” But even in this role, Montour was concerned about how AFN National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak was characterising the relationship between First Nations and the Federal government. “It painted…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice