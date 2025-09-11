Ottawa names Indigenous advisory council on major projects

By Alessia Passafiume Eleven Indigenous leaders from across the country were named to the federal government’s new Indigenous Peoples’ Council on Wednesday, tasked with advising the new federal body working to fast-track major infrastructure projects. The federal government says the council will work with Indigenous Peoples to integrate the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples into government decision-making on major projects. It’s creation was a promise made to Indigenous Peoples as the government pushed through its major projects bill, which caused an outcry in many Indigenous communities as people feared it could impact their rights and permit projects without fair consultation. The law was passed, with support from the Conservatives, less than a month after it was introduced. It allows cabinet to quickly grant federal approvals for…



