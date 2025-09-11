National News
Carney plans to announce the first series of major projects on Thursday

September 11, 2025 248 views

By Kyle Duggan The first major industrial projects under the federal government’s strategy to reduce Canada’s economic reliance on the U.S. will be announced Thursday, Prime Minister Mark Carney told his caucus on Wednesday. The prime minister vowed that these “transformative” projects will align both with the interests of Indigenous people and with Canada’s climate goals. Carney said he wants to “turbocharge” Canada’s economy through “major nation-building projects that connect our regions, that diversify our products and build new markets and create those hundreds of thousands of high-paying careers for our workers, from the trades to technology.” Carney made the comments in Edmonton in a speech to Liberal MPs attending a caucus retreat ahead of the return of the House of Commons next week. Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, who was…

