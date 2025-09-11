National News
Quebec premier shuffles cabinet, promises ‘shock treatment’ in year before election

September 11, 2025 161 views

By Sidhartha Banerjee Quebec Premier François Legault, one year away from the general election and deeply unpopular with the electorate, announced a major cabinet shuffle on Wednesday and promised to soon present a new vision for the province’s economy. He also pledged to make radical changes to the public service, saying the system needs a “shock treatment” to get out of its lethargy. It’s all part of a plan to revive the fortunes of his party, which according to polls is at risk of disappearing from the electoral map after it won a second mandate three years ago with a decisive majority. In front of his new cabinet on Wednesday, the premier suggested his planned changes for the next year will not be easy, but are necessary. “At my age,…

