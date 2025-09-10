Concerning allegations emerge against Alberni Valley Senior Citizens Homes Society

By Nora O’Malley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Ha-Shilth-Sa Port Alberni, BC – The Alberni Valley Senior Citizens Homes Society (AVSCHS) is under fire after multiple tenants of Pioneer Towers have filed for dispute resolution with the B.C. Residential Tenancy Branch (RTB). There are currently four Pioneer Towers tenants with active filings and hearings scheduled throughout Sept. and Oct. According to Anita Eskola, community advocate supporting the tenants of Pioneer Towers, the total amount of compensation being sought by the tenants is “substantial”. Managed by Sandra Rose, Pioneer Towers is a seven-story housing complex that serves residents who are elderly, disabled and often living on low or fixed incomes. Rents range from $500 to $700 per month and include heat, hot water, and hydro. The apartment complex has 56 rental units…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice