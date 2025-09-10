National News
ticker

MLA questions whether immigrants are ‘taking over’ Inuit jobs in Nunavut

September 10, 2025 71 views

By Jeff Pelletier, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunatsiaq News Human Resources Minister David Akeeagok says the Government of Nunavut makes it a priority to hire Inuit. He was responding Tuesday to a question on immigrants in the workforce from Aivilik MLA Solomon Malliki. During question period, Malliki suggested people arriving from outside of Canada are being hired for jobs intended for Nunavut Inuit. “There are people coming [from] outside of our country that are taking over the Inuit positions,” Malliki said in Inuktitut. Akeeagok responded, also in Inuktitut, saying private businesses may target the hiring of immigrants but the GN “does not do that.” Inuit, he said, “are the priority” when it comes to hiring by the government. Malliki doubled down in a followup question. “[It] seems like they are…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Concerning allegations emerge against Alberni Valley Senior Citizens Homes Society

September 10, 2025 77

By Nora O’Malley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Ha-Shilth-Sa Port Alberni, BC – The Alberni Valley Senior…

Read more
National News

City seeking funding for project to benefit lake

September 10, 2025 74

By Darlene Wroe, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Temiskaming Speaker TEMISKAMING SHORES – A committee has been…

Read more