Local News
Six Nations Elected Council may expand councillor’s roles

September 17, 2025 134 views

The Six Nations Elected Chief’s office is looking into allowing band councillors, who are committee chairs, to reach out to federal and provincial ministers to further the work of their portfolios. The issue came to the forefront at Six Nations Elected Council’s (SNEC) September 9 Council meeting, after Councillor Amos Key said he wanted to speed up discussions with government and questioned the role of committee chairs to reach out to government officials. Key said he wanted to make sure Six Nations was at the government’s tables. He questioned how much authority portfolio/committee chairs and directors should have when communicating directly with government ministers or external officials, rather than going through the Elected Chief’s office. Councillor Key, through the Well-Being Committee, recommended Council hold a broader discussion on “levels of…

