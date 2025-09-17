Local News
Haudenosaunee Confederacy says cannabis industry exploiting vulnerable

September 17, 2025 159 views

The Six Nations cannabis industry was hit with another blow last week when the Six Nations Haudenosaunee Confederacy issued a statement notifying the community it “stands in opposition to the establishment, operation, or expansion of the cannabis industry within Haudenosaunee territory.” The notice was released September 6, 2025, condemning the now six-year- old cannabis industry that has grown up in the community. The Confederacy called it a “serious lack of oversight by the Six Nations Elected Band Administration (SNEBA) in creating the cannabis body,” It places the blame for what it says is the “exploitation of vulnerable populations’ at the door of the SNEBA created cannabis commission. The statement says there has been a “serious lack of oversight for the Cannabis Commission,” as an entity. The Six Nations Elected Council…

