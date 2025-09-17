Local News
ticker

Six Nations Elected Council organizing data

September 17, 2025 127 views

Six Nations has unveiled an interactive population dashboard designed to centralize demographic data and support community planning and political advocacy. Councillor Dean Hill, chair of the Data Governance Committee presented the dashboard at the Six Nations Elected Council’s General Council meeting on September 9. “I know, whereas Six Nations of the Grand River data department has created a Power BI dashboard…that allows for a centralized system to track historical and current population data as well as future projection trends,” Hill said. “It’s a potential resource for future political advocacy.” The dashboard covers 50 years of data, allowing users to explore age, gender, and on- or off-reserve populations. “This is all interactive…we can filter if we want to go off reserve, we can see the age demographics of male and female,…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Local News

Six Nations Elected Council may expand councillor’s roles

September 17, 2025 135

The Six Nations Elected Chief’s office is looking into allowing band councillors, who are committee chairs,…

Read more
Local News

Haudenosaunee Confederacy says cannabis industry exploiting vulnerable

September 17, 2025 160

The Six Nations cannabis industry was hit with another blow last week when the Six Nations…

Read more