Six Nations Elected Council organizing data

Six Nations has unveiled an interactive population dashboard designed to centralize demographic data and support community planning and political advocacy. Councillor Dean Hill, chair of the Data Governance Committee presented the dashboard at the Six Nations Elected Council’s General Council meeting on September 9. “I know, whereas Six Nations of the Grand River data department has created a Power BI dashboard…that allows for a centralized system to track historical and current population data as well as future projection trends,” Hill said. “It’s a potential resource for future political advocacy.” The dashboard covers 50 years of data, allowing users to explore age, gender, and on- or off-reserve populations. “This is all interactive…we can filter if we want to go off reserve, we can see the age demographics of male and female,…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice