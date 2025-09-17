Six Nations candle lighting marks World Suicide Prevention Day

Lights in the darkness honoured the lost and spread hope. For the second consecutive year, community members gathered by candlelight at Veterans Park for World Suicide Prevention Day (WSPD), to remember loved ones and share messages of hope. Six Nations Social Services and Brightening the Spirit – Breaking the Silence hosted the Candlelight Gathering on Sept. 10, to acknowledge friends and family suffering loss due to suicide and provide guidance to anyone seeking mental health support. “Our primary message is to encourage the community to be aware of those around them and to check in with them if they notice they are having a hard time,” said Larry Longboat, manager of Six Nations Child and Family Services. “It is our hope that our community becomes aware that thoughts of suicide…



