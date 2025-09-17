Local News
ticker

Six Nations candle lighting marks World Suicide Prevention Day

September 17, 2025 138 views
Friends met at Veterans’ Park and lit candles spreading awareness of suicide prevention.

Lights in the darkness honoured the lost and spread hope. For the second consecutive year, community members gathered by candlelight at Veterans Park for World Suicide Prevention Day (WSPD), to remember loved ones and share messages of hope. Six Nations Social Services and Brightening the Spirit – Breaking the Silence hosted the Candlelight Gathering on Sept. 10, to acknowledge friends and family suffering loss due to suicide and provide guidance to anyone seeking mental health support. “Our primary message is to encourage the community to be aware of those around them and to check in with them if they notice they are having a hard time,” said Larry Longboat, manager of Six Nations Child and Family Services. “It is our hope that our community becomes aware that thoughts of suicide…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Local News

Six Nations Elected Council may expand councillor’s roles

September 17, 2025 134

The Six Nations Elected Chief’s office is looking into allowing band councillors, who are committee chairs,…

Read more
Local News

Haudenosaunee Confederacy says cannabis industry exploiting vulnerable

September 17, 2025 160

The Six Nations cannabis industry was hit with another blow last week when the Six Nations…

Read more