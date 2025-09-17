Ogwadeni:deo may be on the move as talks open on new building

Ogwadeni:deo aims to build a new facility to support children and community groups. Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) endorsed plans to apply for funding to build a new $36.4 million facility to house Ogwadeni:deo, the community’s child welfare agency at the General Council meeting on September 9. The project, designed by Two Row Architect, will create a 54,490-square-foot facility at a cost of $36.4 million to replace the agency’s leased building. Reva Bomberry, Ogwadeni:deo Commission Chair, said the current location is no longer sufficient for the services required. She also said the owner of their current facility has raised the rent and their lease expires in 2028. The new facility would be located at the corner of Mohawk Road and First Line Road. Darryl Fisher, an architectural technologist with Two…



