Councillor tells Elected Chief advocacy needed after community shut out of funding

Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) says the community has been repeatedly shut out of provincial health funding streams, and needs to press for immediate, forceful advocacy. Six Nation Elected Council listened to two presentations from Abigail Hill, Well-Being Liaison officer, outlining denials and stark local health data at the General Council meeting on September 9. “Six Nations of the Grand River was not eligible for the first round of primary care team expansion funding, which is very problematic when Indigenous communities are not given the same opportunity, and yeah, funding opportunities to advance our own systems, in addition to the provincial system,” Hill said. Councillor Amos Key expressed anger that the community wasn’t given the licensing. “We were turned down with a diagnostic license and we’re totally pissed off. I…



