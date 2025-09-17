Local News
ticker

Councillor tells Elected Chief advocacy needed after community shut out of funding

September 17, 2025 178 views

 Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) says the community has been repeatedly shut out of provincial health funding streams, and needs to  press for immediate, forceful advocacy. Six Nation Elected Council listened to two presentations from Abigail Hill, Well-Being Liaison officer, outlining denials and stark local health data at the General Council meeting on September 9. “Six Nations of the Grand River was not eligible for the first round of primary care team expansion funding, which is very problematic when Indigenous communities are not given the same opportunity, and yeah, funding opportunities to advance our own systems, in addition to the provincial system,” Hill said. Councillor Amos Key expressed anger that the community wasn’t given the licensing. “We were turned down with a diagnostic license and we’re totally pissed off. I…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Local News

Six Nations Elected Council may expand councillor’s roles

September 17, 2025 134

The Six Nations Elected Chief’s office is looking into allowing band councillors, who are committee chairs,…

Read more
Local News

Haudenosaunee Confederacy says cannabis industry exploiting vulnerable

September 17, 2025 159

The Six Nations cannabis industry was hit with another blow last week when the Six Nations…

Read more