Six Nations spreads colourful message at Moment 4 Life Run

Six Nations spread a colourful message about suicide awareness. On Sept. 10, the community put their best feet and wheels forward for an important cause, at the Moment 4 Life Colour Walk/Run, in recognition of World Suicide Prevention Day. Sporting special T-shirts and sunglasses, participants were splattered with colourful paint as they moved around the Blue Track at Six Nations Parks and Recreation. Organized by the Department of Well-Being, the annual, family-friendly event was created to raise awareness for suicide prevention, support those struggling and honour those who have been lost. It also serves to open lines of communication and dialogue surrounding suicide, as well as reduce stigma, break down barriers and show the community which local support services are available to them in times of need, said life promotion…



