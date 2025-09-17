Where’s the audit?

The job of Six Nations Elected Chief has always been one of petitioning federal and provincial ministers on a variety of issues with much needed funding at the top of the list. Add to it making sure council’s questions on various issues are answered and you have a job that is mostly one of meet, greet and to simply put, answer the community on …where’s the money? But that doesn’t seem to have translated in the head of the current Elected Chief who seems to bounce from playing more of a secretarial role to the current elected council than its leader. Case in point, every SNEC meeting she starts off reading a list of meetings she attended and events and lunches she went to. The Elected Chief rattles of a…
