Today in History

September 15 1688 Jacques de Denonville abandons and demolishes Fort Niagara to meet the demands of the Iroquois. Fort Niagara, New York 1763: The Royal Proclamation is issued by the British Crown, outlining policies for the British North American colonies and affecting the territory and rights of Indigenous peoples. 1815 Selkirk Settlement colonists return to Red River after being driven out by angry Métis. Manitoba 1874 Treaty – Cree, Saulteaux, Assiniboine and others sign Treaty #4 (Qu’Appelle Treaty) in Southern Saskatchewan and Alberta; 120,054 sq km; $12 per Indian; schools; farm instruction; acreage. Qu’Appelle, Saskatchewan September 18 1989 Crime – Ontario NDP Leader Bob Rae arrested with 15 others in Temagami Wilderness Society anti-logging blockade near a stand of old-growth white pines; an Ontario Supreme Court ruling September 14, 1989…



