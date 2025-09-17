UNDER THE NORTHERN SKY: Defending The Heart Of Mother Earth

by Xavier Kataquapit www.underthenorthernsky.com One of the most beautiful serene places I’ve ever visited was on the banks of the Opinagau River in northern Ontario, just near the corner of land where James and Hudson Bay meet. This is a river just south of the Lakitusaki River, known in English as Lake River. Opinagau River is also just north of the Nawashi River, the home territory where my mom Susan (Paulmartin/Rose) Kataquapit and her family originated from. My dad Marius Kataquapit took us to this northern river one fall to go moose hunting. Our group never did manage to see any moose on that trip but it was an amazing time to be on the land surrounded by absolutely no one for hundreds of miles all around. During that trip,…



