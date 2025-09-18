Arctic security to be hot topic during trade show

By Darrell Greer, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Kivalliq News The theme of the 2025 Kivalliq Trade Show in Rankin Inlet from Sept. 22 to 24 is ‘Kivalliq and the Changing North,’ and one of the most popular panels expected at the event is Arctic Sovereignty and Security, Kivalliq Trade Show Society president Robert Connelly said he expects the panel to be jam-packed. Scheduled to participate in the Arctic Sovereignty and Security panel are representatives of the Royal Canadian Navy, the Canadian Security Intelligence Service and the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security. They will provide information about what the federal government and the navy are doing to protect Canadian interests in the North. Connelly said Nunavut Tunngavik President Jeremy Tunraluk is also going to speak to Inuit organizations on the viewpoints…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice