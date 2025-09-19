National News
‘An honour to serve’: Akeeagok thanks staff, family in legislature

September 19, 2025 121 views

By Jeff Pelletier, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunatsiaq News With the Nunavut legislative assembly’s sitting nearing its end, Premier P.J. Akeeagok thanked his staff, the territory’s public servants and his family for their support over the past four years while noting his government didn’t accomplish everything he wanted it to. “While no government ever completes the work, together we showed what is possible when we act in unity, grounded in our values and committed to our people,” Akeeagok said in his minister’s statement Wednesday. “It has been an honour to serve Nunavummiut through this assembly. To our partners, to our communities, and to our families, I say qujannamiik [thank you].” Akeeagok, who is preparing to leave office after announcing he won’t seek a second term as an MLA in the…

