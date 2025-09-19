National News
ticker

‘Street Sweeps’ Increase Overdose and Violence Risks, Study Finds

September 19, 2025 126 views

By Michelle Gamage, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Tyee When city workers confiscate personal belongings like tents and harm reduction supplies from people sheltering on the street, it increases their risk of non-fatal overdose and physical and sexual violence, according to a new study. Colloquially known as “street sweeps,” the practice refers to the clearing of makeshift residences from sidewalks and parks by city workers and park rangers. They are often accompanied by police. While the study shows correlation, not causation, it’s fair to say the practice is dangerous and puts marginalized people at an increased risk of harm, said Kanna Hayashi, St. Paul’s Hospital chair in substance use research and associate professor in the faculty of health sciences at Simon Fraser University. Hayashi is a co-author of the peer-reviewed…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Workshops open for wills and estates

September 19, 2025 122

By Eve Cable, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eastern Door From understanding your role as an…

Read more
National News

Decolonizing climate action

September 19, 2025 140

By Frey Blake-Pijogge, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Independent Inuitin Labrador have been bearing the brunt…

Read more