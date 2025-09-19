California bill would provide support services to Native American families, reduce foster care

By Sarah Stierge/the Mendocino Voice SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A bipartisan bill to ensure Native American children and families receive culturally appropriate support services aimed at preventing foster care placements passed the California Legislature last week. If signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom, Assembly Bill 1378 would amend state law to let tribes and tribal organizations partner with the California Department of Social Services to provide services aimed at keeping children safely at home and out of foster care. Currently, tribes and tribal organizations can access foster care, adoption and guardianship services, but most preventive services, such as legal assistance and family counseling, are only available through nontribal organizations that often lack the cultural competence to respect each tribe’s practices and sovereignty. AB 1378 would give tribes and tribal organizations the…



