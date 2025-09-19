Inuit asssociation assumes responsibility for Nunavut port

By William Koblensky Varela, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunavut News A future Qikiqtarjuaq deep-sea port is officially an Inuit-led venture. The Qikiqtani Inuit Association (QIA) said it’s taking responsibility for developing the port through its for-profit arm, the Qikiqtaaluk Corporation, according to a press release issued on Thursday. Design work by the Government of Nunavut, which is transferring control of the port to the QIA, is planned to conclude this fall, and the QIA is promising to build on that to make the long-sought-after deep-sea port a reality. Private firm Arctic Economic Development Corporation will help build the port, while the Qikiqtaaluk Corporation will own a majority stake. “Developing the Qikiqtarjuaq port will grow the Qikiqtani economy, reduce reliance on foreign ports and reinforce Canada’s sovereignty in the Arctic Archipelago…



