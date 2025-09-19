National News
ticker

Inuit asssociation assumes responsibility for Nunavut port

September 19, 2025 124 views

By William Koblensky Varela, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunavut News A future Qikiqtarjuaq deep-sea port is officially an Inuit-led venture. The Qikiqtani Inuit Association (QIA) said it’s taking responsibility for developing the port through its for-profit arm, the Qikiqtaaluk Corporation, according to a press release issued on Thursday. Design work by the Government of Nunavut, which is transferring control of the port to the QIA, is planned to conclude this fall, and the QIA is promising to build on that to make the long-sought-after deep-sea port a reality. Private firm Arctic Economic Development Corporation will help build the port, while the Qikiqtaaluk Corporation will own a majority stake. “Developing the Qikiqtarjuaq port will grow the Qikiqtani economy, reduce reliance on foreign ports and reinforce Canada’s sovereignty in the Arctic Archipelago…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Workshops open for wills and estates

September 19, 2025 122

By Eve Cable, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eastern Door From understanding your role as an…

Read more
National News

Decolonizing climate action

September 19, 2025 140

By Frey Blake-Pijogge, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Independent Inuitin Labrador have been bearing the brunt…

Read more