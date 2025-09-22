National News
A conversation with Miss Earth Canada: Hailey Hamelin-Wilson

September 22, 2025 247 views

By Deena Goodrunning, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Alberta Native News Hailey Hamelin-Wilson from Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation is the first ever Indigenous Canadian woman to hold the title of Miss Earth Canada! Last summer in 2024, Hailey traveled to Toronto to compete in the Pageant Group Canada pageant that determines the Canadian representatives for international pageants such as Miss World, Miss Supranational, Miss Earth, Miss Grand International and Miss Intercontinental. Many contestants from all over Canada came to compete for a pageant title, and Hailey was successful in winning a coveted crown and a prestigious title. Initially, Hailey was interested in competing for the title of Miss World Canada, but in an interview last month with ANNews, she shared that after arriving at the pageant she found that she was…

