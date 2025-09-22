National News
ticker

Humpback whale dead after ferry crew reports collision off B.C. coast

September 22, 2025 180 views

A humpback whale has been found dead off the British Columbia coast after a ferry crew reported a collision. BC Ferries says in a statement that the crew of the Northern Expedition reported hitting a whale on Wednesday in Wright Sound near Prince Rupert, B.C. The statement says BC Ferries immediately reported the collision to federal authorities, the local First Nations and researchers, who then found a dead whale in the vicinity around 10:30 a.m. Thursday. BC Ferries says Fisheries and Oceans Canada is going to co-ordinate a necropsy to find out the whale died. The 151-metre Northern Expedition was built in 2009 and has a capacity of 638 people and 115 cars. The vessel is used to service BC Ferries’ northern routes involving open seas, including the service between…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Six Nations elected council accused of disrespect and undermining Haudenosaunee Confederacy Council

September 22, 2025 162

By Lynda Powless Editor SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER- It’s an invitation that came back…

Read more
National News

Six Nations business robbed, police seeking public’s help

September 22, 2025 224

OHSWEKEN, ON- Six Nations Police are seeking the public’s help after an armed robbery at a…

Read more