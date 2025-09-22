MMF looks to build housing in Brandon area: Goodon

By Connor McDowell, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Brandon Sun Manitoba Métis Federation Housing Minister Will Goodon wants to build housing units in the Brandon area during the next two years — and one of his aims is to help meet the MMF’s economic reconciliation goals. The MMF has been exploring properties in the area and speaking with developers as it looks to invest, Goodon told the Sun on Thursday following his keynote speech at the Brandon Chamber of Commerce luncheon. Goodon’s speech focused on integrating Métis people into the local economy. “That’s what this economic reconciliation is all about. We need to work together,” Goodon said. “We need to have those continued partnerships, not just one-offs.” The minister said he is aiming for roughly between 30 and 40 housing units…
Related Posts
Six Nations elected council accused of disrespect and undermining Haudenosaunee Confederacy Council
September 22, 2025 162
By Lynda Powless Editor SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER- It’s an invitation that came back…
Six Nations business robbed, police seeking public’s help
September 22, 2025 224
OHSWEKEN, ON- Six Nations Police are seeking the public’s help after an armed robbery at a…