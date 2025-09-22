National News
ticker

Nations ratify the world’s first treaty to protect international waters

September 22, 2025 146 views

By Annika Hammerschlag SEATTLE (AP) — A major agreement to protect marine diversity in the high seas was struck Friday when Morocco became the 60th nation to sign on, paving the way for the treaty to take effect next year. The High Seas Treaty is the first legal framework aimed at protecting biodiversity in international waters, those that lie beyond the jurisdiction of any single country. International waters account for nearly two-thirds of the ocean and nearly half of Earth’s surface and are vulnerable to threats including overfishing, climate change and deep-sea mining. “The high seas are the world’s largest crime scene — they’re unmanaged, unenforced, and a regulatory legal structure is absolutely necessary,” said Johan Bergenas, senior vice president of oceans at the World Wildlife Fund. Still, the pact’s…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Six Nations elected council accused of disrespect and undermining Haudenosaunee Confederacy Council

September 22, 2025 162

By Lynda Powless Editor SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER- It’s an invitation that came back…

Read more
National News

Six Nations business robbed, police seeking public’s help

September 22, 2025 224

OHSWEKEN, ON- Six Nations Police are seeking the public’s help after an armed robbery at a…

Read more