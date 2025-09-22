National News
The Latest: Federal judge tosses Trump’s $15B defamation lawsuit against The New York Times

September 22, 2025

A federal judge in Florida on Friday tossed President Donald Trump’s $15 billion defamation lawsuit against The New York Times. The lawsuit named a book and an article written by Times reporters Russ Buettner and Susanne Craig that focuses on Trump’s finances and his pre-presidency starring role in television’s “The Apprentice.” Trump said in the lawsuit that they “maliciously peddled the fact-free narrative” that television producer Mark Burnett turned Trump into a celebrity — “even though at and prior to the time of publications defendants knew that President Trump was already a mega-celebrity and an enormous success in business.” The Latest: Trump predicts ‘closed country’ as Congress veers toward shutdown The president said Friday that the country could end up “closed” for a “period of time” as lawmakers struggle to…

