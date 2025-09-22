First Gwich’in Language Symposium wraps up near Inuvik

By Eric Bowling, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, NWT News/North Efforts to preserve and revitalize the Gwich’in language have been underway for many years, but for the first time, representatives from across the North have gathered for a nationwide language summit. The Gwich’in Nation Language Symposium kicked off June 24 and ran until June 29, though some guests did not return home until after Canada Day. The event was held at the Gwich’in Wellness Camp — historically known as the Rachel Reindeer Wellness Camp — which features a high-end kitchen as well as numerous camping facilities. “This is the first nationwide symposium which brings people together from Alaska, Yukon and NWT on language,” said Gwich’in Council International (GCI) executive director Devlin Fernandes. “There have been past Gwich’in language gatherings but they…



