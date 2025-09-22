Judge dismisses Acho Dene Koe First Nation’s claim against Paramount Resources

By Eric Bowling, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, NWT News/North A judge has thrown out a case involving an NWT First Nation and an oil and gas company. NWT Supreme Court justice Annie Piche handed down her verdict on Sept. 12, finding that Acho Dene Koe First Nation (ADK) in Fort Liard did not file its claim within a six-year window and that Paramount Resources Ltd. had fulfilled its obligations under the contract. “The plaintiff, ADK… [alleged] breach of contract, arguing that Paramount failed to comply with a term of the Community Investment Plan (CIP) agreement when it ceased to make annual payments of $100,000 in 2008,” Piche wrote in her decision. “I find that ADK is not entitled to damages for breach of contract because it did not bring this…
