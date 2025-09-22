Six Nations business robbed, police seeking public’s help

OHSWEKEN, ON- Six Nations Police are seeking the public’s help after an armed robbery at a local business saw cash and merchandise stolen. Six Nations Police (SNP) were told four suspects entered an Indian Line Road business Friday, September 19th, at about 9:45 p.m. brandishing firearms. Witnesses told police the four suspects entered the business at about 9:45 PM with two of the suspects carrying firearms. No injuries were reported to police. Police said the suspect s made off with merchandise and an undetermined amount of cash. The suspects are believed to have left the area in a 4-door grey BMW type sedan. Police said they were headed towards Cockshutt Road. Anyone with information about the incident, or who may have relevant doorbell, surveillance or dashcam video, are asked to…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice