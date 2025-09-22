National News
Six Nations elected council accused of disrespect and undermining Haudenosaunee Confederacy Council

September 22, 2025 162 views

By Lynda Powless Editor SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER- It’s an invitation that came back to bite them. Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) invited the Haudenosaunee Confederacy Council  (HCCC) to a joint meeting to discuss community issues but may be surprised at getting back  both a political and historical lesson. The March 2025 invitation called for the two to meet because “There is a history with HCCC and SNGREC (Six Nations Grand River Elected Council) working together for the benefit of our community.” The letter from Elected Chief Sherri-Lyn-Hill went on to cite a “partnership” she claimed existed between the two bodies during the controversial 2006 Douglas Creek Estates negotiations. In 2006 Six Nations community members re-took un-surrendered Six Nations lands on the outskirts of the town of Caledonia….

