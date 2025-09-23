Blueberry River First Nations launches campaign to educate public about provincial agreement

By Ed Hitchins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Energeticcity.ca BUICK, B.C. — Blueberry River First Nations (BRFN) is offering a chance for the general public to know more about its agreement with the provincial government back in 2023. According to a press release, the campaign, entitled ‘Where Happiness Dwells,’ is designed to provide more information about the Implementation Agreement, which includes videos, a timeline and frequently asked questions. In 2021, the province’s Supreme Court determined B.C.’s government had infringed on BRFN’s Treaty 8 rights by failing to account for the cumulative impacts of issuing permits for development on the Nations’ territory. The court directed both parties to work on a path forward that would look at cumulative effects and respect BRFN’s rights. The Implementation Agreement was signed in January 2023. BRFN…



