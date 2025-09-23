National News
‘Bringing them home in coffins:’ Ombudsman finds unsafe conditions in fly-in FirstNation

September 23, 2025 186 views

By Jon Thompson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Ricochet Ontario ombudsman Paul Dubé promised the beginning of a new relationship, and called for “immediate action to address the unacceptable and unsafe conditions in Neskantaga First Nation” on Friday, following his first-ever visit to a fly-in First Nation. Neskantaga Chief Gary Quisess said he’s looking forward to finding out what is holding up work on a litany of infrastructure problems that Dubé observed “multiply the impact of each other,” causing a polycrisis that is having a deep impact on quality of life in this Northern Ontario First Nation. “I’m looking forward (to) them (getting) more involved in our community,” Quisess said of his hopes for the Ontario ombudsman’s office. “For example, with funding and all these promises we’ve received from both levels…

