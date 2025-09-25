Federal inmate expected to plead guilty today to killing serial killer Robert Pickton

An inmate accused of killing notorious serial killer Robert Pickton in a prison attack last year is expected to plead guilty today. Martin Charest was charged with first-degree murder in July, more than a year after Pickton died following a May 2024 assault at the Port-Cartier federal penitentiary. Charest’s lawyer confirms her client will plead guilty to the charge at a court appearance in Sept-Îles, northeast of Quebec City. Pickton was convicted in 2007 of six counts of second-degree murder, but confessed to killing a total of 49 women whom he lured to his pig farm near Vancouver. An investigation summary released this summer showed Pickton was assaulted by a fellow inmate as medication was being distributed at the prison on May 19, 2024. The report says Pickton died in…



