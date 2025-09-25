National News
Federal inmate expected to plead guilty today to killing serial killer Robert Pickton

September 25, 2025 220 views

An inmate accused of killing notorious serial killer Robert Pickton in a prison attack last year is expected to plead guilty today. Martin Charest was charged with first-degree murder in July, more than a year after Pickton died following a May 2024 assault at the Port-Cartier federal penitentiary. Charest’s lawyer confirms her client will plead guilty to the charge at a court appearance in Sept-Îles, northeast of Quebec City. Pickton was convicted in 2007 of six counts of second-degree murder, but confessed to killing a total of 49 women whom he lured to his pig farm near Vancouver. An investigation summary released this summer showed Pickton was assaulted by a fellow inmate as medication was being distributed at the prison on May 19, 2024. The report says Pickton died in…

