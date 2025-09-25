National News
ticker

Cleansing with Sage as a Walk of Life with Thalia Aspeslet

September 25, 2025 167 views

By Laura Mushumanski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Alberta Native News Let’s begin with striking a match against a box of Redbird matches and watch as a flame ignites, and then as the flame is placed gently next to a rolled-up ball of dried horse sage, watch closely as the medicines start to interact with each other and become one. Now as the smoke is slowly making its way up to Creator, cleanse your hands in this carefully and thoughtfully harvested sage that brought you teachings of connectivity, and walking in a good way. Bring the sweet smelling smoke to the top of your head while saying out loud: ‘think good thoughts,’ next to your eyes: ‘see good things,’ your mouth: ‘speak good things,’ ears: ‘hear good things,’ your heart: ‘follow…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Most door-to-door mail delivery to end amid sweeping changes to Canada Post

September 25, 2025 160

By Alessia Passafiume Door-to-door mail delivery will end for virtually all Canadian households within the next…

Read more
National News

Canada Post set to reduce frequency of letter mail delivery: minister

September 25, 2025 152

By Alessia Passafiume Public Works and Procurement Minister Joël Lightbound said Thursday Canada Post will reduce…

Read more