First Nations, province reach historic tax deals

By John Chilibeck, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Daily Gleaner First Nations in New Brunswick and the Holt Liberal government are set to announce deals on sharing sales taxes, what one chief calls a milestone in the otherwise strained relations between the sides. The deals will restore tax-sharing agreements that were renewed for more than three decades before the previous Higgs Progressive Conservative government called them unfair and scrapped them in 2023. Brunswick News confirmed the upcoming announcement with several chiefs and the premier, who hinted at the subject to a reporter in Ottawa. “Coming to this agreement is extremely important to our communities,” said Chief Patricia Bernard, the Wolastoqey leader of Madawaska First Nation in northwestern New Brunswick, in an interview with Brunswick News on Wednesday. “It’s all about…
Related Posts
Most door-to-door mail delivery to end amid sweeping changes to Canada Post
September 25, 2025 160
By Alessia Passafiume Door-to-door mail delivery will end for virtually all Canadian households within the next…
Canada Post set to reduce frequency of letter mail delivery: minister
September 25, 2025 152
By Alessia Passafiume Public Works and Procurement Minister Joël Lightbound said Thursday Canada Post will reduce…