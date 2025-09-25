First Nations, province reach historic tax deals

By John Chilibeck, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Daily Gleaner First Nations in New Brunswick and the Holt Liberal government are set to announce deals on sharing sales taxes, what one chief calls a milestone in the otherwise strained relations between the sides. The deals will restore tax-sharing agreements that were renewed for more than three decades before the previous Higgs Progressive Conservative government called them unfair and scrapped them in 2023. Brunswick News confirmed the upcoming announcement with several chiefs and the premier, who hinted at the subject to a reporter in Ottawa. “Coming to this agreement is extremely important to our communities,” said Chief Patricia Bernard, the Wolastoqey leader of Madawaska First Nation in northwestern New Brunswick, in an interview with Brunswick News on Wednesday. “It’s all about…



