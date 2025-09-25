Hudson’s Bay gets court permission to auction off its ‘retail era’ art, artifacts

By Tara Deschamps Canadians hoping to get their hands on treasures from Hudson’s Bay won’t have to wait much longer for the chance. An Ontario court approved a November auction of 4,400 items belonging to the fallen retailer on Thursday. The trove Judge Peter Osborne is allowing to be sold includes more than 1,700 pieces of art and about 2,700 artifacts. Though the company has yet to reveal exactly what will be up for grabs, a lawyer for the firm says the items are from Hudson’s Bay’s “retail era,” rather than its fur trading days. A full list of items and photographs of each lot will be made available ahead of the auctions on Heffel Gallery Ltd.’s website, Bay lawyers said. Heffel will split the sale between a series of…



